Società Dolce, a growing 2022: balance sheet of over 111 million euros (06/30/2023)

The production value of the consolidated financial statements of the social cooperative “Sweet Society”, during 2022, it increased further (+6.2%), in line with the increase in GDP in Italy (+6.8%): it is quantified at 111.2 million euros. A significant growth, compared to a 2021 closed with 105 million euros and the serious consequences of the pandemic, which has particularly affected those who work in personal services. The impact that Covid has had on the most fragile people and the increase in costs that managers have had to bear to cope with the energy increases due to the conflict in Ukraine have put a lot of realities in our country to the test. And this is why the exploit of Società Dolce, among the ten most important at a national level, takes on an even more important value.

«We have grown internally, i.e. on our own, thanks to our high reputation and our skills, implementing and expanding the activities directly as a cooperative, without acquiring other companies, as usually happens with companies as large as ours», he comments President Pietro Segata.

The profitability of educational and healthcare activities, in the three regions in which the cooperative operates (Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Lombardy), has returned to that of the pre-Covid period, while welfare activities are affected by a non-optimal saturation of residences for non self-sufficient elderly people (86.4%). The expectations of the two budget revisions have been met, such as for example the issue of the bond loan, assisted by sace guaranteefor 4.4 million euros with a fixed rate of 4.5% and 400 thousand euros of membership as financing shareholders of Coopfond e General Fond.

«We want to be more profitable than others and grow more than others», underlines Segata. «An enormous effort, linked to the intention of continuing to generate added value for our people around 4,000 employed, to cover the most favorable conditions reserved for them and the imminent renewal of the contract for the four-year period 2020-2023. We are also working on setting up the Community Foundation”Villa Adalgisa”, our hospice in Ravenna for palliative care and the creation of an independent health agency, “We assistHome”, with qualified partners, for a home care and home clinic offer. Furthermore, in 2026 the issuance of a further bond loan of 3 million euro is planned, in support of the development of the cooperative».

