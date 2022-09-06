Home Business Global manufacturing PMI continued to fall in August, and recovery momentum weakened_Economy_Pressure_Inflation
Business

Global manufacturing PMI continued to fall in August, and recovery momentum weakened_Economy_Pressure_Inflation

by admin
Global manufacturing PMI continued to fall in August, and recovery momentum weakened_Economy_Pressure_Inflation
2022-09-06 09:39
Source: China Youth Network

Original title: Global manufacturing PMI continued to fall in August, recovery momentum weakened

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (6th) that the global manufacturing PMI in August 2022 was 50.9%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the previous month. In terms of sub-regions, in August, the manufacturing PMIs of Europe and the Americas showed a continuous downward trend, the Asian manufacturing PMIs were unchanged from the previous month, and the African manufacturing PMIs increased from the previous month.

Analysts believe that the global manufacturing PMI fell below 51%, hitting a new low again, which means that the momentum of global economic recovery continues to weaken. From the data changes, the current index level of 50.9% is significantly lower than the average level of 54.6% in the first quarter and 53% in the second quarter, indicating that the global manufacturing growth rate is declining quarter by quarter, and the global economy has entered a stage of low-speed growth. The economic recovery faces the dilemma of rising inflationary pressure and increasing pressure on demand contraction. The repeated epidemics and geopolitical conflicts continue to plague the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain, which is directly reflected in the rise in raw material prices, while the continuous loose monetary policy has also boosted inflationary pressures. However, it is not the overheating of demand that is accompanied by the rising inflationary pressure, but the increasing pressure of demand contraction, and the risk of economic stagflation is gradually increasing.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech during his inspection in Liaoning

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Wang Shantao)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

You may also like

European gas prices up 30%: Europe accuses Russia...

Building a bridge between capital and technology, the...

JD Power’s latest research: China’s new car overall...

Artificial Intelligence Accelerates the Empowerment of the Real...

iPhone 14 series protective cases exposed!Six kinds of...

Apple iPhone 14 / Pro series offline store...

Expensive life: Germany presents an anti-price increase plan,...

On-line discount tickets launch new combination products, Universal...

Euro pays fear of recession in Europe with...

Dear energy: from Intesa Sanpaolo an additional 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy