Original title: Global manufacturing PMI continued to fall in August, recovery momentum weakened

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (6th) that the global manufacturing PMI in August 2022 was 50.9%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the previous month. In terms of sub-regions, in August, the manufacturing PMIs of Europe and the Americas showed a continuous downward trend, the Asian manufacturing PMIs were unchanged from the previous month, and the African manufacturing PMIs increased from the previous month.

Analysts believe that the global manufacturing PMI fell below 51%, hitting a new low again, which means that the momentum of global economic recovery continues to weaken. From the data changes, the current index level of 50.9% is significantly lower than the average level of 54.6% in the first quarter and 53% in the second quarter, indicating that the global manufacturing growth rate is declining quarter by quarter, and the global economy has entered a stage of low-speed growth. The economic recovery faces the dilemma of rising inflationary pressure and increasing pressure on demand contraction. The repeated epidemics and geopolitical conflicts continue to plague the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain, which is directly reflected in the rise in raw material prices, while the continuous loose monetary policy has also boosted inflationary pressures. However, it is not the overheating of demand that is accompanied by the rising inflationary pressure, but the increasing pressure of demand contraction, and the risk of economic stagflation is gradually increasing.

