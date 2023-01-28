(Original Title: Global Advanced Materials Acquires South Korea’s Largest Pearlescent Materials Supplier Tibet Water Resources Raises Nearly HK$400 Million｜Hong Kong Stocks Announcement Featured on January 27)

News from the Financial Associated Press on January 27 (edited by Ma Yijie)The Financial Associated Press brings you today’s Hong Kong stock announcement

1) Company news:

Global New Material International (06616.HK):It will reach a merger agreement with CQV (101240.KS), a listed company on KOSDAQ in South Korea, and acquire some shares of CQV at a price of about 470 million yuan. After the transaction, the company will directly and indirectly hold 42.45% of the issued shares of CQV, and will become the single largest shareholder of CQV. It is reported that CQV is the largest pearlescent material company in South Korea. It has the world‘s leading manufacturing process and technology in the application of high-end pearlescent materials, has the world‘s advanced intelligent chemical factory and a global sales network.

Greentech International (00195.HK):Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture (BMTJV)’s Renison project produced 1,925 tonnes of tin in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 4.2% from the previous quarter’s tin production. The ore mining grade was 1.23%, down 0.29 percentage points from the previous quarter. The quarterly average recovery rate was 75.28%, down 0.18 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Kun Group (00924.HK):The offeror has completed the acquisition of 550 million shares of the company, and the offeror and persons acting in concert with it hold a total of 550 million shares, equivalent to 55.0% of the company’s total issued share capital.

LHN (01730.HK): Pursuant to the terms of the share purchase agreement, the sale of the GetGo Technologies sale shares was completed on January 27, 2023.

Kirin Group Holdings (08109.HK): The GEM Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange decided to cancel the company’s listing status.

2) Dynamics of repurchase, financing, and equity incentives:

AIA (01299.HK):Spend about 225 million Hong Kong dollars to repurchase 2.5252 million shares at a repurchase price of 88.25-90.05 Hong Kong dollars.

Sunshine Paper (02002.HK):Spend approximately 6.143 million Hong Kong dollars to repurchase 2.962 million shares at a repurchase price of 2.03-2.1 Hong Kong dollars.

Tibet Water Resources (01115.HK):The rights issue and placing have become unconditional, with net proceeds of approximately HK$388 million.

Wynn Macau (01128.HK):On January 19, an award was granted under the equity incentive plan to subscribe for a total of 3,136,300 ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each in the company’s share capital, accounting for approximately 0.060% of the company’s issued share capital as at the date of this announcement.

Star Mandarin (06698.HK): On January 27, 406,800 ordinary shares were issued due to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option.