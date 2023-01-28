half scholarly half pyrotechnics

Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group held the New Year Lantern Festival, and went to the feast of reading culture with readers

“Thousands of lanterns to read together, Xiaoyao Book Fair” New Year Lantern Festival series activities site.Photo/provided by Hunan Xinhua Bookstore

Xiaoxiang Morning News reporter Zhou Shihao reports from Changsha

In the festive and auspicious atmosphere of the Spring Festival, the long scent of books and the lively atmosphere of the New Year blend together, conveying a warm and sunny New Year atmosphere. During the New Year, Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group set up main venues in Hunan Book City and Yuanjialing Store of Xinhua Bookstore, and set up sub-venues in central stores, theme bookstores, and specialty bookstores across the province, and held the “Thousands of Lights for Reading Together, Xiaoyao Book Fair” New Year’s Eve The Lantern Festival series of activities will celebrate the Spring Festival with readers in the fragrance of books, so that reading will enrich the New Year.

The fragrance of books and the taste of the New Year blend, and the lights are lit up in Shuxiang

The “Thousands of Lanterns Reading Together, Xiaoyao Book Fair” Spring Festival Lantern Festival series of activities will be held from the first day of the Lunar New Year (January 21) to the fifteenth day of the first lunar month (February 5). Walking into the event venue, readers can not only encounter many good Hunan edition books and enjoy discounts for buying books in the Spring Festival, but also participate in cultural activities such as Chinese New Year folklore and intangible cultural heritage experience. Visualize the implication of the fusion of the fragrance of books and the taste of the New Year, and brilliantly interpret the theme of this event “Scholarly Fragrance of Hunan Books-Reading Good Books in the New Year”.

Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group also increased the discounts for buying books during the Spring Festival in stores across the province. At the same time, it distributed various New Year gifts and book coupons online and offline, advocating readers to welcome the New Year with practical cultural measures to benefit the people. A large number of Changsha citizens were attracted by the atmosphere of the scene, entered the venue to start the first reading of the new year, and participated in a reading cultural inheritance activity under the thousand lights.

Combining culture and creativity, touching the pulse of culture

In recent years, Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group has attached great importance to creating a new reading field with cultural connotations for readers, allowing creative culture to enter the daily life of citizens.

In this book fair, you can not only read and buy a wide variety of books, but also incorporate experience activities such as guessing lantern riddles and making wishes in the New Year, so that folk culture can enhance the traditional Chinese New Year flavor. In addition, readers participate in guessing lantern riddles, making new year wishes, or sharing live photos and videos to social platforms to complete the task of collecting stamps, and then they can “unlock” the lucky bag lucky draw link, and collect new year gifts such as Huawei mobile phones, customized cultural creations, and new year lucky bags. . On-site creativity, scholarly fragrance, and cultural inheritance resonate at the same frequency, allowing readers to jointly discover and inherit the core values ​​and spiritual connotations of the traditional Chinese culture.

Sow the seeds of reading, the happy reading of all people will never end

It is reported that in order to broadly attract citizens to participate in the interaction, this event will run through the entire New Year, and on the day of the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the first lunar month, a gathering of thousands of lights will be held to read the garden, pushing the event to its climax.

On the day of the Lantern Festival, intangible cultural heritage skills, national trendy cultural creations, ancient ladies, Changsha delicacies, lucky bag lucky draws will be unveiled, and the creativity will “unlock” traditional Chinese culture, which is very worth looking forward to.

“Bookstores should not only sell and deliver culture, but also grow culture.” The relevant person in charge of Hunan Xinhua Bookstore said that Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group will use more “culture + creativity” activities to enrich cultural service content and expand diversified reading Serving the frontier, “capturing” all the readers who come to hear the news, and expanding the fixed readership and fan groups, spreading the seeds of culture and reading, so that the reading of the whole people will never end, and “Scholarly Hunan” will bear fruit on the land of Hunan. fruitful.