Glory Zhao Ming: Apple Emerges as Strongest Competitor in Folding Screen Track

Title: Zhao Ming of Honor: Apple is Strongest Competitor in Folding Screen Track

Shanghai Securities News China Securities Network News (Reporter Li Xingcai) – During the 2023 Shanghai World Mobile Communications Conference (“MWC Shanghai”), which will take place from June 28 to 30 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, CEO of Honor Terminal Co., Ltd., Zhao Ming, discussed the company’s achievements and exploration in AI, operating systems, and more, emphasizing their strong competition with Apple in the folding screen track.

According to Zhao Ming, Honor first proposed the concept of a large model on the mobile phone side and AI integration back in December 2016. This concept allows AI to continuously evolve and grow with users, marking Honor’s commitment to AI development. The company believes that both end-side and network large models have their own missions and values and will collaborate with internet companies in the network large model in the future.

Honor’s AI layout consists of three stages. In the first stage, AI is applied to recognize scenes such as green plants and the sky, enabling mobile phone cameras. The second stage involves integrated machine decisions based on consumer habits, location, and time. Zhao Ming defines AI as an evolving intelligent life form.

Regarding the upcoming Honor Magic V2, Zhao Ming described it as a product that will exceed expectations. He explained that Magic V2 incorporates advanced AI capabilities and, with the combination of a folding screen, a pen, and a wearable device, can effectively control daily office and business travel needs. In the next two to three years, Honor believes that folding screens are the best solution to meet consumer demands, and they aim to break boundaries and revolutionize the technology in this space.

In response to the operating system challenges faced by domestic mobile phones, Honor has developed MagicOS, a human-centered, personalized, and full-scenario operating system. Zhao Ming stated that MagicOS is an AI-enabled personalized full-scenario operating system that integrates across mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

Regarding competition, Zhao Ming revealed that Apple is currently Honor’s strongest opponent. The company’s goal is to create the best folding screen mobile phone and emerge as a leading competitor in this new track. With their focus on battery technology, screen display, camera capabilities, and AI integration, Honor believes that they have established the strength to compete in the core smartphone fields and directions, such as the Magic5’s innovative features and the C1 chip with the best 5G signal.

While Apple recently announced the Vision Pro in its latest XR track, Zhao Ming emphasized that the commercialization of XR technology must be judged based on the real acceptance and experience of both businesses and consumers. There are still challenges to overcome, particularly in terms of display and portability.

Editor: [Editor’s Name]

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu serves as an information release platform and provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

