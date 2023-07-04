Temptation Island, everyone is crazy about Gabriela and her ‘bas***do’. Her social networks crown her: “Don’t care, be a tronista”

Gabriela and Giuseppe have been engaged for seven years. She is 19 years old and on Temptation Island she is making herself loved by social media for her extreme reactions to her boyfriend’s videos, shown by Filippo Bisciglia during the episode on Monday 3 July, who in the meantime enjoys courting the single girls of the village.

Gabriela

Gabriela, 19, a beautician, stays with Giuseppe, 24, who works in the family business. They are from Scafati and have been together for seven years, since they were little more than kids. On Temptation Island while Giuseppe enjoys the village, Gabriela despairs.

During the second episode, Gabriela was particularly loved by the social media audience for her reactions to her boyfriend’s videos; «Stu purc, stu zuzzus, bastard», are some of the names that she reserved for him and that immediately ended up in the twitter trends.

The reaction

However, after the playful moment the tears come, Gabriela suffers to see her boyfriend in the arms of another and would immediately like a bonfire of confrontation. The other girlfriends and the single Fouad, 32 years old from Rome, take care of making her give up.

This meeting between the two is making social media dream that they would like to see them together and above all finally see Gabriela smile. But among the comments that stand out the most are those who would like her to sit in September in the study of Men and Women as a new tronista.

