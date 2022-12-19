Autopilot technology is currently being tested by various car companies. Among the American cars, General Motors is one of the earliest car companies. However, its autonomous driving subsidiary Cruise is now subject to official supervision due to frequent accidents. .

According to reports, in recent days, NHTSA has received multiple accident reports involving GM Cruise self-driving cars.The safety watchdog has decided to launch a formal investigation into the “robotaxi” system.

It is understood that the vehicle involved is the Chevrolet Bolt EV of General Motors, and the company involved is Cruise, the autonomous driving technology subsidiary of GM.

Cruise’s robo-taxis may brake inappropriately or stop in the middle of the road.Emergency braking and breakdowns can cause road congestion, federal regulators said.

NHTSA’s initial investigation will examine 242 Cruise robo-taxis to determine whether a recall is warranted and, at the same time, determine how often the problems occur.

NHTSA stated that the current collection of questions may lead to a variety of potential hazards, such as collisions with normal vehicles, the risk of passengers leaving the vehicle after an accident, and frequent accidents will also cause damage to some vehicles, including ambulances. impact on the passage of emergency vehicles, etc.

Cruise, however, has given its vehicles a high rating for safety, saying they have driven about 700,000 miles without the assistance of a human driver. The vehicles were driven in busy urban areas and there have not been any accidents resulting in serious injuries.