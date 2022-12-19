Home Entertainment IVE’s “LOVE DIVE” won the year-end settlement of bugs, the number one popularity of the year- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

IVE’s “LOVE DIVE” won the year-end settlement of bugs, the number one popularity of the year- China Entertainment Network

by admin
IVE’s “LOVE DIVE” won the year-end settlement of bugs, the number one popularity of the year- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 19, according to Korean media reports, the song “LOVE DIVE” by the girl group IVE won the bugs year-end settlement, and the popularity of the year was the first.

On the 19th, according to the “2022, Our Favorite Music” ranking released by the music streaming website Bugs, the popular girl group IVE ranked first with “LOVE DIVE” on the “Favorite Songs” ranking, and “ELEVEN” Ranked No. 3 and No. 5 with “After LIKE”, it was very popular.

According to reports, all the title songs of IVE’s singles released since their debut have entered the top 5, showing extraordinary potential. The “Favorite Songs” ranking is the value reflected by the total streaming media and downloads from December 1 last year to November 30 this year, which is enough to reflect the high popularity of IVE.

In addition, IVE’s songs “ELEVEN”, “LOVE DIVE”, and “After LIKE” also entered the charts in the “favorite video”. “Favorite Video” is the value obtained from the total number of hits and downloads from December 1 last year to November 30 this year. Among the 6 selected MVs, IVE occupied 3 places and attracted people. Sight.

See also  Yaomiao Film Lab Datong opens the topic filmmakers gather to discuss Chinese Kung Fu movies_Jackie Chan

You may also like

Take a look at those super-famous game protagonists...

How out of time is the sympathetic mobster

“Three-Body” animation “circle fans” countless Chinese comics must...

Cameron: “Avatar 4” script makes film executives speak...

Jay Chou’s concert was late and the audience...

Jay Chou’s concert was late and forgot his...

Cameron revealed that “Avatar 3” has been filmed...

69-year-old Zhao Yazhi appeared in a red off-the-shoulder...

From oppression to democracy. On the La Stampa...

Driving experience, how to treat yourself to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy