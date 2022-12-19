China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 19, according to Korean media reports, the song “LOVE DIVE” by the girl group IVE won the bugs year-end settlement, and the popularity of the year was the first.

On the 19th, according to the “2022, Our Favorite Music” ranking released by the music streaming website Bugs, the popular girl group IVE ranked first with “LOVE DIVE” on the “Favorite Songs” ranking, and “ELEVEN” Ranked No. 3 and No. 5 with “After LIKE”, it was very popular.

According to reports, all the title songs of IVE’s singles released since their debut have entered the top 5, showing extraordinary potential. The “Favorite Songs” ranking is the value reflected by the total streaming media and downloads from December 1 last year to November 30 this year, which is enough to reflect the high popularity of IVE.

In addition, IVE’s songs “ELEVEN”, “LOVE DIVE”, and “After LIKE” also entered the charts in the “favorite video”. “Favorite Video” is the value obtained from the total number of hits and downloads from December 1 last year to November 30 this year. Among the 6 selected MVs, IVE occupied 3 places and attracted people. Sight.