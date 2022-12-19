The next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is coming, hurry up and use GeForce RTX 40!



“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” Chinese translation “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is an action role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt, adapted from the fantasy novel “Witcher” by author Anjie Sapkowski , a sequel to 2011’s The Witcher 2: Kingdom Assassin and the third installment in the Witcher series.

In the next-generation version released on December 14, the game screen and technology have been greatly enhanced, and ray tracing and ambient light occlusion have been added, so that players with new-generation graphics cards can have a better game quality experience.

It is also good news for players of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, because the next generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” supports DLSS 3, that is, under this premise, we use the 5 graphics cards in hand, namely GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XTX are tested for the next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” to understand the performance of each graphics card after Ray Tracing is turned on. refer to.

GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 4080 GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Radeon RX 7900 XTX 4K with DLSS 3 131.7 104.2 – – – 4K with DLSS 2 78.2 70.8 59.5 49.7 – 4K 48.43 34.2 29.7 26 25.9 1440p with DLSS 3 156.9 146.1 – – – 1440p with DLSS 2 77.7 70.1 77.4 69.3 – 1440p 77.1 65 52.2 44.6 46.3 1080p with DLSS 3 159.1 158.5 – – – 1080p with DLSS 2 78.3 79.4 81.2 77.3 – 1080p 80.4 80.8 67.6 58.7 54.4

It may be easier to understand the actual performance of 5 graphics cards in 3 resolutions and different scenarios of 4K, 1440p and 1080p through the graph.

Except that AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX does not support NVIDIA DLSS technology, and its performance can only compete with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 4K resolution and special effects fully enabled; Part of this may be that the driver has not been optimized for the game.

The next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is a CPU-bound (CPU-intensive) oriented game, so it can be seen that GeForce RTX 4090 is stuck at around 80 FPS under DLSS 2 conditions. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 4080 has similar issues at 1440p and 1080p resolutions.

Simply provide data for the next generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” for your reference, thank you for watching.