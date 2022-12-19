Home Technology Feel the actual performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3, GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 measured “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”
Technology

Feel the actual performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3, GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 measured “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”

by admin
Feel the actual performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3, GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 measured “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”

The next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is coming, hurry up and use GeForce RTX 40!

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” Chinese translation “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is an action role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt, adapted from the fantasy novel “Witcher” by author Anjie Sapkowski , a sequel to 2011’s The Witcher 2: Kingdom Assassin and the third installment in the Witcher series.

In the next-generation version released on December 14, the game screen and technology have been greatly enhanced, and ray tracing and ambient light occlusion have been added, so that players with new-generation graphics cards can have a better game quality experience.

It is also good news for players of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, because the next generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” supports DLSS 3, that is, under this premise, we use the 5 graphics cards in hand, namely GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XTX are tested for the next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” to understand the performance of each graphics card after Ray Tracing is turned on. refer to.

GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 4080 GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Radeon RX 7900 XTX
4K with DLSS 3 131.7 104.2
4K with DLSS 2 78.2 70.8 59.5 49.7
4K 48.43 34.2 29.7 26 25.9
1440p with DLSS 3 156.9 146.1
1440p with DLSS 2 77.7 70.1 77.4 69.3
1440p 77.1 65 52.2 44.6 46.3
1080p with DLSS 3 159.1 158.5
1080p with DLSS 2 78.3 79.4 81.2 77.3
1080p 80.4 80.8 67.6 58.7 54.4

It may be easier to understand the actual performance of 5 graphics cards in 3 resolutions and different scenarios of 4K, 1440p and 1080p through the graph.

Except that AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX does not support NVIDIA DLSS technology, and its performance can only compete with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 4K resolution and special effects fully enabled; Part of this may be that the driver has not been optimized for the game.

The next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is a CPU-bound (CPU-intensive) oriented game, so it can be seen that GeForce RTX 4090 is stuck at around 80 FPS under DLSS 2 conditions. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 4080 has similar issues at 1440p and 1080p resolutions.

Simply provide data for the next generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” for your reference, thank you for watching.


See also  RTX 4090 burnout is expected to be resolved? The latest document leaks the 16-Pin interface design will be changed, mainly to strengthen the fixation and support

You may also like

2 extrasolar “water planets” discovered, the surface may...

Steam Deck 2 will optimize screen and battery...

Twitter, Musk launches a new poll: “Should I...

PS4 & Nintendo Switch version of “Final Fantasy...

TV switch-off, what happens on December 20 and...

Nothing may launch high-end headphones under another brand...

The senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment...

Sony Interactive Entertainment SVP hints at PlayStation 5...

Epic Games “Sable” is free for 24 hours...

Criterion Games loses five key employees – Sina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy