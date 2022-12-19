Listen to the audio version of the article

Compulsory training for young people aged between 18 and 29 who receive basic income and have not completed their schooling. It is one of the latest hypotheses to emerge among the “reported” amendments to the maneuver which provides for a tightening of the subsidy to obtain savings of around 743 million euros for 2023 – compared to a ceiling of 8.8 billion allocated for 2023 by the previous budget laws -, in view of its replacement with a new instrument to support poverty in 2024.

A tug of war with the opposition is underway on the changes, starting with the Five Stars (“we are not giving up an inch”, said the leader Giuseppe Conte), which is holding back any revision. Among the hypotheses in the field, Fdi proposes to disburse directly to the landlord of the property the share of the citizenship income envisaged for housing, in the case of rented accommodation, an amount that can reach up to 280 euros per month. The Third Pole has presented a modification proposal to remove the Rdc from the under 40s. Noi Moderati proposes the reduction from 8 to 6 months of the measure and a bonus to companies that hire income recipients after 6 months.

The game is therefore being played within the context of the Budget Bill, which is being examined by the Budget Commission of the Chamber. A majority meeting is expected today with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, awaiting government proposals and speakers in the afternoon. The climax of the vote on the changes is expected between Sunday and Monday to allow the House to arrive in the Chamber by Wednesday 21 December.

League, mandatory training for young people or no income

But let’s go back to the proposal presented by the League which from 1 January 2023, for the group of young people aged between 18 and 29 who “have not fulfilled the training obligation” sets as a condition for obtaining the benefit, “the enrollment and attendance of a course of study aimed at fulfilling the right and duty to education and training until the achievement of compulsory training or at least a three-year qualification”.

In Italy 364 thousand recipients of the Rdc between 18 and 29 years

The amendment takes its cue from what was announced by the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara who cited a ministerial study on the phenomenon of NEETs (Not engaged in education, employment or training), young people who do not work, study or are included in a training course: «In Italy there are 364,101 recipients of basic income in the range between 18 and 29 years. Of them, we discovered that as many as 11,290 possess only the elementary school certificate or even no qualification, and another 128,710 only the middle school certificate».

For the minister “the obligation to complete the school course for those who have illegally interrupted it or a professional training course in the case of people with a higher education qualification but not employed or engaged in training updates must be foreseen, penalty in both cases the loss of citizenship income.