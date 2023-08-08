Gnv, troubled waters for the company controlled by Aponte: losses of 125.7 million

Grandi Navi Veloci, to pay the price of raw materials: leap of 81.8%

Very troubled waters for Big Fast Ships (GNV), a shipping company controlled by the Luxembourg Sas Shipping Agencies Services di Gianluigi Aponteowner of Mscand led by Matthew Catania. A few weeks ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting chaired by Pierfrancesco Vago decided to bring the loss of 125.7 million euros marked in the ordinary budget 2022 leapt from that of 7.4 million in the previous year, thus bringing the unpaid deficit to over 200 million.

Last year’s numbers, recovering after the pandemic and lockdown, were indeed marked by progress in revenues from 465.2 to 612 million, but the sharp jump of 81.8% of raw material prices (fuel and fuels) shot up from 163.6 to 297.5 million caused the passage of the ebitda from positive for 17 million to negative for 57.5 million andebit from +14 million to -115.8 million.

The increase of sales it is due on the one hand to revenues advanced passengers year on year from 216.5 to 317 million and cargo services improved from 117.1 to 167.7 million, as well as on-board services (from 27 to 40.2 million) while rentals decreased (from 81.2 to 39.4 million). gnv saw passenger numbers rise by 51.6% to over 2.28 million, of which 56.2% were cars. There revenue growth occurred in a year in which the cost of labor it progressed by about 24% due to the increase in the number of seafarers employed. In terms of assets, the net debt position is 352 million against shareholders’ equity of 44.8 million.

“L’financial year 2023 – concludes the report on operations – will be characterized by a substantial stabilization of unit costs, thanks to the massive hedging campaign which during the first few months of the year guaranteed almost total coverage of prospective consumption, prices significantly lower than those recorded in 2022″.

