Tourists swim in the pond in Igal | Info

A group of tourists in Igalo were swimming in a bar in a parking lot in the middle of a storm, and the photo spread like wildfire on social networks.

Source: Instagram/podgoricki_vremeplov

In the midst of the storm that hit Montenegro last weekend, a strange photo was taken of a group of guys swimming in a pond. Bad weather for the weekend forced many tourists in Montenegro to swim in indoor swimming pools, or to spend time in restaurants and cafes, while this group of tourists decided on a slightly different type of entertainment.

Many comments were found under this post of the “Podgorički vremeplov” page, which published this photo. The caption below the image reads: “Despite the rain and cloudiness, tourists refresh themselves in the pond next to the parking lot“.

Let someone tell them that the sea is on the other side;And this king swims in slippers;And these are real tourists, they know how to take advantage of all circumstances; They learn to swim“; “There are sharks, watch out;30e swimming in the pond“, are just some of the comments of social network users.

