What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Tuesday, August 8

08/08/2023 and las 03:00 CEST

Hoy, tuesday august 8several matches of the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup of North America. In addition, two matches of the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup 2023 and the Joan Gamper Trophy. And as for tennis, the last duels of the first round of the ATP in Toronto.

03:30 h: Charlotte FC vs. Houston Dynamo (Leagues Cup)

Charlotte FC y Houston Dynamo They face each other in the round of 16 of the North American Leagues Cup, starting at 03:30. An encounter from which Inter Miami’s next rival will come out.

The visitors are the favorites in the odds to achieve victory in this tie after eliminating Pachuca, a team that had obtained the direct ticket for the round of 16.

1. Houston Dynamo win over Charlotte FC a[1.73]

2. Less than 2.5 goals to[1.9]

1:00 p.m.: France vs. Morocco (Women’s World Cup)

Los round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup They present us with this clash between France and Morocco, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Las galas are the clear favorites in the predictions to win against Morocco, after showing his great offensive potential in his last match played (3-6 against Panama).

1. France win and over 2.5 goals away[1.5]

2. More than 9.5 corners[1.83]

5:00 p.m.: Toronto ATP First Round

He ATP No. 12 faces World No. 78 in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto 2023, not before 5:00 p.m. Consult the data of these two tennis players.

Despite the fact that the Canadian lost his only official clash against the Australian, in the JJ. oo. 2020, he’s the one favorite in odds to advance to the next round in this tournament that takes place in their country.

1. ATP No. 12 win in the first round of the Toronto ATP a[1.28]

8:00 p.m.: Barça vs. Spurs (Joan Gamper Trophy)

He FC Barcelona and Tottenham They compete in the Joan Gamper Trophy 2023, starting at 8:00 p.m. Consult the preview of Barça-Spurs.

The cules they have won the last 10 editions of this blaugrana tournament, so the predictions are in favor of their victory against the Spurs.

1. Victory of the FC Barcelona to[1.55]

2. Both teams do not score[2.2]

