Home » Gold and bonds give hope for stock market gains
Business

Gold and bonds give hope for stock market gains

by admin
Gold and bonds give hope for stock market gains

The stabilization that has been going on since October of last year is initially a mechanical reflex on the development of yields: the less interest there is for new bonds, the more attractive the bonds already listed become – and vice versa. In addition, however, bonds are sensitive seismographs because bond investors are usually very concerned about security. As early as October and November 2021, i.e. shortly before the big slump on the stock markets, the Rex gave the first warning signals with new lows and a lower high. The development is currently pointing in the other direction: Due to the rise to 127 points, the Rex has already formed a higher low; a first step towards a possible turning point. A second important move would be a move above the 128 point level.

See also  Covid, the pandemic "cancels" 73,000 companies: more than half are in the Center-South

You may also like

The Eqt fund buys the WindTre network, value...

Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell...

Regulations in the gold market – Dirty gold...

Resolution 15 of 08/05/2023 – Joint table for...

The best universities for economics in the university...

The Eqt fund buys 60 percent of the...

Severely handicapped pass: You have these rights

Morocco: huge government commitment against drought

Pd, Schlein: “Reforms? We will build the barricades....

Secret Amazon robot: This is what we know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy