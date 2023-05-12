Gold and bonds give hope for stock market gains

The stabilization that has been going on since October of last year is initially a mechanical reflex on the development of yields: the less interest there is for new bonds, the more attractive the bonds already listed become – and vice versa. In addition, however, bonds are sensitive seismographs because bond investors are usually very concerned about security. As early as October and November 2021, i.e. shortly before the big slump on the stock markets, the Rex gave the first warning signals with new lows and a lower high. The development is currently pointing in the other direction: Due to the rise to 127 points, the Rex has already formed a higher low; a first step towards a possible turning point. A second important move would be a move above the 128 point level.