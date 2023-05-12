Sofía González Gil: “My happy state is when I write, act and direct in parallel”

Sofia Gonzalez Gil es author, director, actress. In summary, a creative person who spreads his art throughout the Argentine stages. At the moment has two shows on the billboard: Así de Simplewhere he shares the dramaturgy with Ignacio Bresso and who also directs, and Cardamom. Speaking of the first, which has the interpretations of Bresso, María Canale, Andrés Passeri, Lucía Baya Casal, Francisco González Gil and Cecilia Marani, goes on stage in this tenth season at the Teatro Picadero (Enrique Santos Discépolo 1857, CABA) the Sundays at 8:30 p.m. It is the story of a separation: Clara and Joaquín meet, like each other, seduce each other, fall in love and begin to live together. They are two, but they are many at the same time, branching thoughts, contradictory voices speaking all together and equally loud. In this proposal, two characters are reflected through six actors.

Cast of As Simple.

for his part Cardamomwritten by Ignacio Bresso, is directed by Sofía and performed by the author together with Mario Mahler and Sandra Criolani. Get on stage saturdays at 20 in The Kairós Method Theater (El Salvador 4530, CABA). Here the plot centers on the life of a renowned theoretical physicist who is on the verge of a discovery that promises to change the world. During an interview, where he will present his latest book, Lino Kardum confronts a journalist who exposes him to see aspects of his life that he is completely unaware of.

Cast, author and director of Kardum.

About both proposals we talked with this multifaceted artist And this is the result of the talk:

The theater is magnetic, attractive, interesting. It is a community in which everything the previous work to present a work is completed with the reactions of the spectators. Seeing these works also becomes a way to get to know Sofia more, both in her thinking and in her way of approaching things. Find more information about the tickets for Asi de Simple and Kardum here.