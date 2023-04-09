Listen to the audio version of the article

Equity lists moved little with gold that exceeds: this is the balance of last week. The yellow metal gained 2.5% above $2,000 an ounce and is approaching the all-time high of August 2020 in the $2,080 area. Technically, prices above 1,950 keep it in an uptrend for the short term. In Europe, Milan gained 0.3% against -0.2% in the Dax. The S&P 500 was flat while the Nasdaq dropped 1 percent. The Nikkei is heavier (-1.8%). The next…