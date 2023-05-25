Gold: China, Russia and their allies use the precious metal for showdown

Es one of the peculiarities of the gold asset class is that investors shouldn’t wish for its price to rise. Because the precious metal is something like a clinical thermometer for the situation in the world, whether it is about geopolitical crises, distortions in the banking sector or the state of the paper money system. As a result, wise gold investors know that the asset class should serve as a form of insurance in their portfolio, which they hope will never fail. However, whether it really stays that way seems more uncertain than ever. In any case, in view of the parameters described, it is at least logical that the price of the yellow metal is close to its all-time highs in almost all paper currencies.