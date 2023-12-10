Gold Prices Hit Record Levels as Prospect of Peaking Interest Rates Looms

Gold Prices Surge as Prospect of Peaking Interest Rates Drives Record Levels

Monterrey.- The Wall Street Journal has noted that the prospect of interest rates peaking is driving gold prices to record levels. While gold futures for delivery in February experienced a slight decrease, the overall trend has been a significant gain over the last two months, surging by 9.11 percent according to CME Group data.

The Journal observes that gold finds itself at the intersection of several market currents at a particularly disconcerting time. Typically, people buy gold as a hedge against inflation, yet inflation is falling. Additionally, gold attracts investors seeking refuge from economic crises, but with the US economy remaining strong and stock gains continuing to rise, the situation appears contradictory.

Many are pointing to the high probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in the coming months as a contributing factor to the increase in gold prices. As a result, bond yields have plummeted, prompting investors to turn to gold as an alternative. The falling yields have also had the effect of lowering the value of the dollar, making gold more affordable for international buyers.

The recent surge in gold prices has had a positive impact on mining companies, with the VanEck Gold Miners exchange-traded fund experiencing a 12 percent rise in November compared to the 8.9 percent gain of the S&P 500 index. Central banks in countries such as China, Poland, and Singapore have also contributed to the rise in gold prices through increased purchases, set to surpass the record levels seen in 2022.

In light of these developments, JP Morgan anticipates that a series of Fed rate cuts between the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025 will lift gold prices to $2,300 per ounce. With the current market trends and interest rate expectations, the future of gold prices remains uncertain but promising.