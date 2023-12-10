Neither iPhone 15 Pro Max, nor S23 Ultra: this smartphone is the most powerful in the world

The Smartphone Wars: Xiaomi 14 Pro Beats iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Benchmark Testing

Mobile devices have become a fundamental piece in the lives of millions of people, who want to purchase cell phones from big brands such as Apple and Samsung. However, in recent months, a Chinese brand has been positioning itself in the market. What does the Xiaomi 14 Pro offer?

AnTuTu, a famous benchmarking site, has just published its latest ranking until November 2023 and the surprise has been great, knowing that the new most powerful smartphone in the world is not even the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the latest most powerful model from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro achieved a score of 2,005,141 on the AnTuTu test. In second position were the Nubia Z50S Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro+ models.

In relation to the display or screen, the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 6.73” AMOLED panel with 120Hz LTPO type refresh rate. The power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and three versions of internal memory: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB UFS 4.0.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a fairly balanced set of cameras, including a 32MP front lens and a 50MP rear set, a 50MP Wide Angle lens and a 50MP Telephoto lens. With this set of sensors, you can record in 8K or 4K at 60FPS.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is the first phone that will have the new HyperOS operating system included, which will be updated very soon on several Xiaomi devices. Its approximate price is 4999 yuan, more or less 650 euros or 2640 soles, in its most basic presentation.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has taken the top position in the list of the world‘s most powerful smartphones, beating popular models from Samsung and Apple. This news has disrupted the smartphone market and is giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is proving to be a game-changer and is offering high-quality performance at a comparatively lower price point.

