Armageddon Star Ken Hudson Campbell Battles Oral Cancer: Family Seeks Funds for Life-Saving Surgery

Ken Hudson Campbell, known for his role in the iconic 90’s film Armageddon, is currently facing a life-or-death situation. The actor, who also played Santa Claus in Home Alone, has been diagnosed with oral cancer and is in need of a major surgery to combat the disease. His family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the medical expenses.

The 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer on October 27, 2023, and has been battling a tumor in the bottom of his mouth. The upcoming surgery will involve the removal of a large part of his jaw, followed by reconstruction, as well as six months of recovery and chemotherapy treatment.

Hudson’s daughter, Michaela, shared on the GoFundMe page, “It is possible that this procedure affects his ability to work as an actor in the future.” The family is reaching out for support, asking for prayers, positive thoughts, and financial contributions to help Campbell regain his health and spend more time with loved ones.

Ken Hudson Campbell is a well-respected film, television, and voice actor with over 35 years in the industry. His memorable roles in Armageddon and Home Alone have left a lasting impact on audiences. With the news of his diagnosis, fans and colleagues are rallying to support Campbell during this difficult time.

The actor’s daughter expressed gratitude for any form of support, stating, “Every prayer, positive thought, dollar, or gesture of support means a lot to our family.” The campaign aims to raise the necessary funds for Campbell’s surgery and recovery, allowing him to continue his passion for acting in the future.