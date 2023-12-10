Home » Armageddon Star Ken Hudson Campbell Battles Oral Cancer: Family Seeks Funds for Life-Saving Surgery
Entertainment

Armageddon Star Ken Hudson Campbell Battles Oral Cancer: Family Seeks Funds for Life-Saving Surgery

by admin
Armageddon Star Ken Hudson Campbell Battles Oral Cancer: Family Seeks Funds for Life-Saving Surgery

Ken Hudson Campbell, known for his role in the iconic 90’s film Armageddon, is currently facing a life-or-death situation. The actor, who also played Santa Claus in Home Alone, has been diagnosed with oral cancer and is in need of a major surgery to combat the disease. His family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the medical expenses.

The 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer on October 27, 2023, and has been battling a tumor in the bottom of his mouth. The upcoming surgery will involve the removal of a large part of his jaw, followed by reconstruction, as well as six months of recovery and chemotherapy treatment.

Hudson’s daughter, Michaela, shared on the GoFundMe page, “It is possible that this procedure affects his ability to work as an actor in the future.” The family is reaching out for support, asking for prayers, positive thoughts, and financial contributions to help Campbell regain his health and spend more time with loved ones.

Ken Hudson Campbell is a well-respected film, television, and voice actor with over 35 years in the industry. His memorable roles in Armageddon and Home Alone have left a lasting impact on audiences. With the news of his diagnosis, fans and colleagues are rallying to support Campbell during this difficult time.

The actor’s daughter expressed gratitude for any form of support, stating, “Every prayer, positive thought, dollar, or gesture of support means a lot to our family.” The campaign aims to raise the necessary funds for Campbell’s surgery and recovery, allowing him to continue his passion for acting in the future.

You may also like

Córdoba: 33% increase in the price of bread

Netflix introduces ‘What We Watched’ report: Peruvian productions...

The ancient world reconstructed through exploration

Kanye West Taps Gosha Rubchinskiy as YEEZY Design...

The man who shot his ex-partner was discharged...

Daily Horoscope Predictions for Thursday, December 14, 2023:...

Sienna Miller (41) shows baby bump on cover...

“Let’s make it strange”: here are the 10...

Taylor Swift Breaks Record with Billion Dollar Revenue...

The explosion of a powder magazine in central...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy