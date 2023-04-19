Gold, silver and bronze are to be awarded for the organic content in canteens

The draft ordinance that Özdemir submitted to the cabinet makes it easier for providers of out-of-home catering to participate in organic certification of products and ingredients. What is new is that not only the organic ingredients of a dish are labeled according to EU rules – i.e. carrots, potatoes or currywurst, explained the Bund Ökologische Lebensmittelwirtschaft. In the future, it should also be possible to see what the overall organic proportion looks like in the canteen kitchen. With the new logo, providers could “voluntarily, simply and verifiably mark their commitment to sustainable catering and thus advertise themselves,” said Özdemir.