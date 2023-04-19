Huventud Hapoel Tel Aviv | Sport

Horrible scenes at the FIBA ​​Champions League match, Juventud – Hapoel Jerusalem.

Izvor: Twitter/Oscar Moyano

At the match Huventud – Hapoel Tel Aviv, a conflict broke out among the fans, and some fell from the stands! Thus, in the general chaos, a Hapoel fan jumped to the lower level of the stands, fell right on the supporters of Huventud and there was commotion, clashes, it seems that there were also punches… Unbelievable scenes for a basketball game in Spain.

The FIBA ​​Champions League will certainly strongly condemn this event, just as AEK was severely punished by playing in front of empty stands for a year, after the Israeli flag was burned in Greece – and that in the match against Hapoel.

Chaos happened again on Wednesday evening at the match of the team from Jerusalem, which is led by Serbian coach Aleksandar Džikić with great success this season. The match in Badalona ended with the victory of the home team 82:74.