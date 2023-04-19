Home » New owner presents plans for Hahn Airport
Peter Adrian, CEO of the Trier real estate developer Triwo AG, leaves Hahn Airport after a meeting. © Thomas Frey/dpa/archive image

The new Hahn owner wants to present his plans for the insolvent Hunsrück Airport on Thursday (4 p.m.). Trierer Triwo AG, with CEO Peter Adrian, recently bought the former US air base. Adrian is also President of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK).

Lautzenhausen – With the purchase, a long stalemate came to an end. The airport went bankrupt in autumn 2021 and then repeatedly made headlines – first with a failed deal, then with bidders who were rejected by creditors. On Thursday, the insolvency administrator Jan Markus Plathner also wants to provide information about the steps taken so far in the company’s restructuring.

According to its own statement, the Triwo Group has been operating and developing several airfields and airports nationwide since 2003. Not much is known about the new plans for the airport. But: all around 400 employees at the only major commercial airport in Rhineland-Palatinate will be taken on by the investor. Flight operations continue. It has been 30 years since the US armed forces handed over the faucet for civilian use. dpa

