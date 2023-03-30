Home News They modified the bus schedule for the Easter season
The Valledupar Integrated Transport System, SIVA, informed through its social networks that the hours of operation of the buses will be changed in season of Easter.

Since they came into operation, the buses have started operations at 5:00 in the morning and finished at 9:00 p.m. However, on Monday 3, Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 April, the service will start at 5:30 in the morning and end at 8:00 at night.

On Thursday 6, Friday 7, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April, the service will be provided from 6:30 in the morning until 7:00 p.m.

This means that on Monday, April 10, the operation of the green buses it will return to normal.

