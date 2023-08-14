Mayor Zhao Hongyu Conveys Important Instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping on Work Safety and Ecological Environment Protection

Hebi Daily: Mayor Zhao Hongyu Presides Over Municipal Government Meeting to Discuss Work Safety and Ecological Environment Protection

Hebi City’s mayor, Zhao Hongyu, chaired the 12th executive meeting of the municipal government on August 11. During the meeting, Mayor Zhao conveyed the importance of studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent speeches, implementing the requirements of relevant provincial meetings, and discussing work safety and ecological environment protection.

The meeting focused on studying the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the sixth collective study of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee. This included the spirit of important instructions for party building and organizational work, flood prevention and disaster relief work, and the second meeting of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform and the Central Finance and Economics Committee. Mayor Zhao emphasized the need to firmly grasp the general requirements, fundamental tasks, and specific goals of thematic education. The meeting highlighted the importance of upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership throughout all government work and fields.

Furthermore, the meeting stressed the significance of seizing the critical period of economic recovery and focusing on economic work. Mayor Zhao emphasized the need for precise and continuous efforts to ensure the completion of the goals and tasks set at the beginning of the year. The meeting also discussed the promotion of comprehensive deepening reforms, expanding institutional opening-up, and implementing various reform arrangements of the Party Central Committee in Hebi.

Mayor Zhao addressed the importance of implementing strategies to improve land and grain storage technology to enhance the quality of arable land and increase comprehensive grain production capacity. This would play a crucial role in consolidating the foundation of food security in the region. The meeting also highlighted the importance of implementing flood control measures and disaster relief work to ensure the safety and well-being of the city’s residents.

Work safety and ecological environment protection were also key topics of discussion during the meeting. Mayor Zhao emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety. He called for a comprehensive investigation and rectification of hidden dangers and safety issues, as well as the strengthening of safety supervision in key industries and areas. These measures are essential in ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property.

Additionally, Mayor Zhao stressed the need to implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, taking political responsibility for ecological civilization construction. The meeting discussed the feedback of prominent ecological and environmental issues, such as the central environmental protection inspector and the Yellow River warning film. The city aims to promote the stability and improvement of the city’s ecological environment quality and further advance the construction of a high-quality development demonstration city.

The meeting concluded by discussing other important matters related to the city’s development and progress.

