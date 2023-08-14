Naples, Osimhen renews: the figures and all the details, now only the signature is missing

Only one signing is missing, then Napoli and Victor Osimhen will be able to officially celebrate the renewal. After a long series of talks between the attacker’s agent, Calenda, and the president De Laurentiis, in the last few hours they have been sorted out all the details and now we are only waiting for black on white and then the announcement of the extension. These are the details of the agreement:

The new deadline will be until 2026, therefore one year more than the current contract (2025). In the new agreement there will be a single clause (therefore not two different clauses, one for Europe and one for Arabia) that for Italy will be valid only from 2025while for abroad will be exercisable as early as the summer of 2024from the amount of about 150 million euros.

Osimhen will receive a very high salary (he will be Napoli’s highest paid), in line with what he could have earned in the top European clubs that have been looking for him: a salary therefore higher than 10 million euros net per season.

Signature during the week

The agreement between Naples and Osimhen has made everyone agree. De Laurentiis is satisfied with having retained the player for at least another year and has found great availability in the Nigerian and his agent, who have always worked constructively to find understanding without pushing for a farewell to Naples, despite the many requests. Now, in fact, only the one is missing signature that will arrive in the weekalthough the precise day has not yet been established.

