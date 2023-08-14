Home » Hell in Hawaii, the death toll worsens: over 1000 missing
Business

Hell in Hawaii, the death toll worsens: over 1000 missing

by admin
Hell in Hawaii, the death toll worsens: over 1000 missing

Fire disaster in Hawaii, at least 93 dead in the fires. The ecosystem is at risk

The 36 hours of fire that devoured the Hawaiian island of Maui at least 93 human lives – but the sad count is still ongoing – could have triggered an environmental catastrophe whose extent we will only discover in the months to come. In addition to razing the 2,000 buildings of Lahaina, the ancient capital of the archipelago, the flames have in fact devastated the delicate ecosystem of the island: unique flora and fauna because they evolved over centuries of isolation and which now, with the charred soils and waters polluted — the combustion has caused a chemical and toxic trail that is already pouring into streams and the sea — may not recover.

It is estimated that at least 5 billion dollars will be needed for the reconstruction.

READ ALSO: Usa: Hawaii fires, another area evacuated. the death toll rises

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Internet - Elon Musk threatens Mark Zuckerberg over Threads lawsuit

You may also like

Car companies are fighting billions in Latin America...

Minimum wage, online signature collection for unitary opposition...

RMB loans and social financing increase in the...

China takes over the West’s role in infrastructure

Extra profits, rejected by Moody’s: banks surprised and...

German Bundestag – Extensive list of questions on...

Jeff Bezos Joins the Billionaires’ Bunker in Exclusive...

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd. Wins China Patent...

25 cent deposit: From 2024 you will have...

Superbonus, can the husband have the deduction in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy