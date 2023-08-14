Protest walk in Sarajevo due to the murder of Nizam Info

The mayor of Sarajevo, Benjamina Karić, has announced a protest walk for tomorrow (Monday) at 6 pm in connection with the brutal murder of Nizama Hećimović in Gradačac.

“Dear friends, aware of the function I perform and the public attention it brings, allow me to abuse it at this moment. The tragic murders in Gradačac do not allow me to sit idly by. I feel every obligation to do everything I can so that this topic does not have its expiration date, as is usually the case with us. Sarajevo is the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina and it must be the point from which all important and powerful messages will be sent.” she ordered.

Karić invited all citizens of Sarajevo to join the peaceful walk in their solidarity as a sign of protest against all kinds of violence around us, especially violence against women.

“The city of Sarajevo will be the initiator and organizer of the protest walk. It’s time for the institutions to take responsibility and give additional credibility and seriousness to a situation that is alarming. I invite you to a peaceful, dignified protest walk tomorrow, Monday at 6 p.m.” she stated.

The gathering is scheduled in front of the cathedral, and they will walk to the Aria Center.

“I invite all my fellow politicians, regardless of party affiliation, to spare an hour tomorrow and join the walk. My Sarajevo, this is the minimum we can do. In addition to this, allow me to make one appeal. An appeal to the media to follow this topic, not to allow to the system to reschedule, to report, to investigate, to inform us. Be dedicated, tireless and professional in this. It was you who presented and discovered all the biggest cases, let it be so now too.” she stated.