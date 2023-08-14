Home » Pegula crushes Samsonova to win WTA 1000 Montreal
Jessica Pegula confirmed her superb victory over Iga Swiatek with a title the following day. The American, 3rd in the world, won the WTA 1000 in Montreal on Sunday after her success (6-1, 6-0) in the final in 50 minutes against Liudmila Samsonova (24, 18th). This is only his third title after the Washington tournament in 2019 and that of Guadalajara (Mexico), a WTA 1000, in 2022.

There was only one player on the court, Jessica Pegula (29). This is probably due to the fact that the Russian, at 1:30 p.m. Canadian time, had to play her semi-final originally scheduled for Saturday before it was postponed to the next day due to rain. Samsonova dominated Elena Rybakina (1-6, 6-1, 6-2) but had to appear on center court two hours after the end of this match to play her final.

And it was a nightmare for the Russian, who had difficulty moving: 0 ace for 6 double faults when the service is one of her weapons, 4 small points won behind her second ball (i.e. 24%) and eight break points to save. Opposite, the 3rd in the world unrolled her tennis, did not lose a single point behind her first serve (19 out of 19) and did not have to save a single break point.

