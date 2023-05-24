Goldman Sachs: 30 stocks that climb even when the economy is weak

Stocks with stable earnings growth should do well when the economy slows. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The S&P 500 is nearing its 52-week high, even as earnings and economic growth remain weak. Goldman Sachs believes in stocks with stable earnings growth, even if they’re not popular right now. Here are 30 stocks that could post steady gains as the US economy loses momentum.

US-Shares are at their highest level since late summer 2022 as the investor about the continuing weakness of the profits and the Business overlook.

Economic performance at a low

Both the earnings growth of the S&P 500 and economic output in the US were according to data from Goldman Sachs negative in the first quarter of 2023. David Kostin, chief strategist for USShares at Goldman Sachs, but recently noted that economic activity has bottomed out and earnings may soon follow suit.

Goldman Sachs’ primary gauge of economic activity is the Current Activity Indicator, a summary of the economic State, which includes a variety of hard and soft economic data. And the data says economic activity is heading for bottoms last seen amid the pandemic.

Economic output (in light blue) appears to have bottomed out in recent months. Goldman Sachs

A second quarter with negative earnings growth in a row did not worry the markets in the first quarter, as this had been forecast very well in advance. Also, the 3 percent drop was about half of forecasts.