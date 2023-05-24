Notice to consumers, presence of Sildenafil and Tadalafil in food supplements

Through the European Alert System for Food and Feed – RASFF, the Croatian Contact Point has reported the presence of Sildenafil e Tadalafilsubstances with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements, in the product named Epimen Pluspack of two 450 mg capsules, also sold on the internet by a Croatian company.
Furthermore, the product in question has not been notified to the Ministry of Health.
The lots involved in the RASFF notification are:
-
L20032027
-
L25032027
-
L01042027
-
L10042027
-
L15042027
-
L20042027
-
L25042027
-
L01052027
-
L10052027
-
L15052027
-
L20052027
-
L25052027
-
L15012028
-
L20012028
-
L25012028
-
L30012028
-
L10022028
-
L15022028
-
L20022028
-
L25022028
-
L01032028
-
L05032028
-
L10032028
It is recommended not to consume this product.