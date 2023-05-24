Notice to consumers, presence of Sildenafil and Tadalafil in food supplements

Through the European Alert System for Food and Feed – RASFF, the Croatian Contact Point has reported the presence of Sildenafil e Tadalafilsubstances with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements, in the product named Epimen Pluspack of two 450 mg capsules, also sold on the internet by a Croatian company.

Furthermore, the product in question has not been notified to the Ministry of Health.



The lots involved in the RASFF notification are:

L20032027

L25032027

L01042027

L10042027

L15042027

L20042027

L25042027

L01052027

L10052027

L15052027

L20052027

L25052027

L15012028

L20012028

L25012028

L30012028

L10022028

L15022028

L20022028

L25022028

L01032028

L05032028

L10032028

It is recommended not to consume this product.