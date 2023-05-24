Home » Notice to consumers, presence of Sildenafil and Tadalafil in food supplements
Notice to consumers, presence of Sildenafil and Tadalafil in food supplements

by admin
Through the European Alert System for Food and Feed – RASFF, the Croatian Contact Point has reported the presence of Sildenafil e Tadalafilsubstances with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements, in the product named Epimen Pluspack of two 450 mg capsules, also sold on the internet by a Croatian company.

Furthermore, the product in question has not been notified to the Ministry of Health.


The lots involved in the RASFF notification are:

  • L20032027

  • L25032027

  • L01042027

  • L10042027

  • L15042027

  • L20042027

  • L25042027

  • L01052027

  • L10052027

  • L15052027

  • L20052027

  • L25052027

  • L15012028

  • L20012028

  • L25012028

  • L30012028

  • L10022028

  • L15022028

  • L20022028

  • L25022028

  • L01032028

  • L05032028

  • L10032028

It is recommended not to consume this product.

