If you have a Fiat Cronos 2022 or 2023 you should read this information

FCA Automobiles Argentina, a Stellantis group company, csummons those owners of Fiat Cronos model, model year 2022 and 2023 so that, as of July 10, 2023, they schedule a shift at one of the Fiat network dealerships so that it can be carried out free of charge, the replacement of the rear seat seat belts of the summoned vehicles, as described indicates below:

The possibility of irregular operation of the retracting mechanism of the rear seat seat belts was identified, making it impossible to retract.

Possibly, in the event of sudden braking, physical damage could occur to the occupants of the vehicle. In the event of a collision, serious physical injury and, in extreme cases, fatal injury could occur to the vehicle’s occupants.

The services will be carried out by prior scheduling, For this reason, it is important that the vehicle user contact the dealership of their choice to be informed about the forecast of their service. The estimated repair time is approximately 2 (two) hours.

If you have any questions, call (0800-777-8000) on business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or via email from www.fiat.com.ar/contactanos.html



