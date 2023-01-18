Goldman Sachs reported earnings per share of $3.32 in the fourth quarter of 2022, far below the $5.56 expected by the economist consensus. Revenue fell 16.2% to $10.59 billion versus an estimated $10.76 billion. Focus on Goldman Sachs provisions made to address the risk of an increase in NPLs (non-performing loans), which nearly tripled in the fourth quarter to $972 million from $344 million previously.