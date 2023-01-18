The researcher from Valle del Cauca, Ghisliane Echeverry Prieto, took office before the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development (e), Francisco Canal on the afternoon of this Tuesday, January 17. She is the second woman to hold this position, after Yolanda González, who was in charge of this Institute until the first days of January 2023.

Among the new challenges that he will have at the helm of the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM), there is the strengthening of the missionality from a greater opportunity of the information that allows materializing a strategy for environmental governance with the living forces, the main issue that Ghisliane Echeverry Prieto must attend to.

During the possession of the director, Minister Canal, highlighted the professional and human qualities of the official, “The new director will put at the service of all Colombians all her professional training, her work experience, but above all her knowledge and leadership in environmental sciences.”

At the same time, the minister gave some instructions to the new Director to work hand in hand with the environmental sector and especially the National Environmental System (SINA), with the objective of guaranteeing the environmental results foreseen by the Government of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro.

“From the Government and the guidelines of the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, we will work to strengthen the technical capacity of the country to evaluate and monitor environmental variables and strengthen environmental governance with the living forces. In addition to advancing in the management of environmental knowledge with the different social sectors”assured Ghisliane Echeverry Prieto, the new director of IDEAM.

Who is Astrid Cáceres, the new deputy director of the ICBF?

The sub-directorate of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF)will be in charge of monitoring the recent controversies in which the entity has been involved in relation to the work that is being carried out for early childhood in the country.

After the commotion generated by the constant criticism of the ICBF director, Concha Baracaldo, who during her short time in the entity has received a series of calls for attention initially due to her inexperience in early childhood work.

It is announced that facing the challenges that the entity has to deal with a series of problems related to child malnutrition and the sexual exploitation of minorsPresident Gustavo Petro appointed Astrid Cáceres as deputy director of the entitythe new official who will be in charge of several tasks that will set the course of activities that the ICBF will carry out.

The new deputy director has a degree in early childhood education and has a master’s degree in education and community development as well as a postgraduate degree in political studies.

The deputy director also worked during the period of Gustavo Petro’s mayor’s office from the Secretariat of Social Integration of BogotáIn addition, he also has experience as a teacher at the Pedagogical University.

Cáceres has been closely following the problem that plagues the San José del Guaviare region, where a scandal of sexual abuse of minors broke out, who would have been raped by the military and residents of that area of ​​the country, a problem that is on the radar the actions of the ICBF.

Among other basic tasks that must be dealt with by the entity is the latent problem of child malnutrition in La Guajira, a problem for which the mortality of children in that region of the country is a constant that has already been denounced even by the Republic President.