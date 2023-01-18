FROM THE GUP – A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 months for sexual assault. The disputed facts took place in a town in the Macerata hinterland. The man would have touched the girl on the buttocks and breasts with the excuse of showing her how to perform exercises. He denies everything, but has decided to close the case

Of Gianluca Ginella

She goes to the gym, a man approaches her and says he is replacing the owner, then tells her how she should do the exercises and takes the opportunity to grope her, she understands that the man is not a personal trainer and pretends to call a friend, then flees. These are the alleged facts of which a 16-year-old girl would have been the victim. A 45-year-old ended up under accusation who pleaded 1 year and 4 months with the gup of the Macerata court. The man, despite the plea deal, disputes the facts. Facts that allegedly took place on May 10, 2022 in a gym in a municipality in the Macerata hinterland.

According to the indictment, the minor had gone to exercise that day. She was alone in the gym and a 45-year-old man had entered. He allegedly said he was replacing the owner and she assumed the man was a personal trainer because he started giving her tips on how to exercise better.

While doing this he allegedly started touching the girl’s thighs. She, continues the accusation, had moved away and gone into another room. He would have followed her and always with her excuse that she was hurting an exercise of hers he would have touched her buttocks. And then, once she had pulled away for the second time, the 45-year-old would come back and touch her breasts. At that point the girl had pretended to call a friend on her cell phone. Then she, taking advantage of a moment in which the man had moved away, she had fled. These are the disputed facts that the man, defended by the lawyer Renato Coltorti, strongly rejects.

After the girl’s complaint, the investigations had started and in the end the prosecutor issued an immediate judgment decree. The man has decided to negotiate and the defense and the prosecution have reached an agreement. Today the hearing was held before the judge Giovanni Manzoni for the application of the agreed sentence. The parents of the family are assisted by the lawyer Marco Massei and will consider taking a civil action for the trauma suffered by the minor.

*In order to protect the offended party, details that may lead to identification are omitted