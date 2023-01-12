Home Business Goldman Sachs raises $15.2 billion for West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII fund
Business

Goldman Sachs raises $15.2 billion for West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII fund

by admin
Goldman Sachs raises $15.2 billion for West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII fund

Goldman Sachs, one of the world‘s largest investment banks, today announced the closing of the West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII fund, the latest in a series of the company’s flagship mezzanine vehicles.

Specifically, the Fund closed with $11.7 billion of equity, with a total fund size of $15.2 billion, including expected long-term asset financing.

The Fund is managed by the Private Credit division of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with a global team of over 150 credit investors using Goldman Sachs’ broadest platform and resources to identify investments.

Recall that Goldman Sachs launched its first mezzanine fund in 1996, thus confirming itself as one of the leading providers of mezzanine financing globally and a pioneer in the development of this strategy.

To date, Mezzanine Partners VIII has invested or committed approximately $4 billion in 13 portfolio companies.

See also  Meinian Health: After the epidemic, the entire medical examination market has steadily improved - Teller Report

You may also like

Five tips to find a reliable broker

Banca Pop Sondrio: agreement between the subsidiary Factorit...

Finlogic: the merger by incorporation of Mobile Project...

Wall Street: US inflation figures are not convincing,...

Ita Airways, from Cagliari discounted rates for Rome...

d’Amico: exercises the purchase option relating to the...

Rare earths, an investment opportunity in 2023?

Disney, the Trian activist fund challenges CEO Iger:...

Post-90s are also retaliatory. Saving money experts are...

Europe up on the day of US inflation,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy