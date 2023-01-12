Goldman Sachs, one of the world‘s largest investment banks, today announced the closing of the West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII fund, the latest in a series of the company’s flagship mezzanine vehicles.

Specifically, the Fund closed with $11.7 billion of equity, with a total fund size of $15.2 billion, including expected long-term asset financing.

The Fund is managed by the Private Credit division of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with a global team of over 150 credit investors using Goldman Sachs’ broadest platform and resources to identify investments.

Recall that Goldman Sachs launched its first mezzanine fund in 1996, thus confirming itself as one of the leading providers of mezzanine financing globally and a pioneer in the development of this strategy.

To date, Mezzanine Partners VIII has invested or committed approximately $4 billion in 13 portfolio companies.