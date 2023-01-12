Reposted from: Qianlong.com

Original title: The State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism: The domestic epidemic is still in different stages of epidemics, and it is still necessary to scientifically standardize wearing masks

Elderly care institutions test nucleic acid or antigen twice a week

On January 11, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. At the meeting, Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission and deputy director of the Publicity Department, said that after the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” measures, key groups, key institutions, Key places are still the focus of prevention and control. Elderly care institutions, social welfare institutions and other places have many high-risk groups and concentrated personnel, and the risk of epidemic transmission is high. It is necessary to strengthen health monitoring and early intervention to ensure that people at high risk of severe illness can be detected, referred and treated in time.

Employees in supermarkets, logistics, catering, transportation and other industries must strengthen personal protection, do a good job of self-health monitoring, and report symptoms in a timely manner.

Key institutions and places during the severe epidemic

Closed management can be adopted in due course after evaluation

Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that after the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus infection, the key institutions, key places and key points of epidemic prevention and control have been included in the overall plan and the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council. Further guidance is given in the “Operational Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of New Coronavirus Infection Epidemics” issued. Key institutions mainly include elderly care institutions, child welfare service agencies, mental health welfare institutions, schools, postal express delivery, medical institutions, etc. Key places mainly include passenger stations, shopping malls and supermarkets, farmers (bazaars) markets, catering service units and bathing services Units and other places with dense population, confined space, and prone to cluster epidemics.

She said that the following measures should also be taken for places where vulnerable people gather, such as pension institutions and social welfare institutions: First, internal management should be divided into different areas to prevent cross-infection between different areas. The second is to adopt closed management in a timely manner after scientific assessment during the severe epidemic to prevent the risk of the introduction and spread of the epidemic. Third, during the epidemic period, outsiders must make an appointment in advance when entering the institution, and hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours and a negative antigen test result on site. The fourth is to clarify the designated hospitals for medical treatment, establish a green channel with priority in medical treatment, and transfer and give priority to the treatment of infected persons in the institution as soon as possible.

Guide the elderly care institutions to carry out weekly

Two nucleic acid or antigen tests

At the meeting, a reporter asked, what measures should the civil affairs department take to achieve the goal of “health protection and severe disease prevention” for elderly care institutions during the “Class B and B Management” stage? In this regard, Li Banghua, deputy director of the Pension Service Department of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, said that “health protection and severe disease prevention” are the focus of the entire epidemic prevention and control during the “Class B and B Management” stage, and the same is true for pension institutions. At present, there are more than 40,000 elderly care institutions across the country, and more than 2.2 million elderly people live in them. Most of these elderly people are elderly, disabled, and elderly with underlying diseases. Once infections occur in elderly care institutions, it is easy to form cluster infections. After infection, the risk of severe illness is relatively high.

Li Banghua introduced that the Ministry of Civil Affairs, in accordance with the overall deployment of “protecting health and preventing severe illness” in the “Class B and B management” stage, combined with the characteristics of elderly care institutions, insisted on “moving the gate forward”, and worked together with the health and disease control departments to focus on preventing and reducing the number of elderly patients. occurrence of severe illness.

The first is to guide the elderly care institutions to do health monitoring at least twice a day and nucleic acid or antigen testing twice a week. If the elderly care institutions have difficulty in contacting the nucleic acid testing institutions by themselves, the local joint prevention and control mechanism should coordinate to ensure the safety of the elderly. The symptoms of suspected new coronavirus infection can be “early detected”, as well as the “early detection” of positive personnel in nursing homes.

The second is to implement the classification and grading of health services for the elderly in elderly care institutions, equip the elderly with necessary oximeters and oxygen inhalation equipment, and ensure that the yellow and red signs in the elderly care institutions give key attention to the elderly and the elderly in the early stage of severe illness. early recognition”.

The third is to give full play to the role of medical institutions and designated medical institutions in elderly care institutions, reserve corresponding drugs, and achieve “early intervention” in the diagnosis and treatment of infected elderly people through remote or on-site inspection services.

The fourth is to improve the transfer mechanism and the green channel for the infected in elderly care institutions to improve the efficiency of referral. When medical resources are tight, if the beds in designated medical institutions booked in advance by elderly care institutions are in short supply, the Ministry of Civil Affairs requires the civil affairs department and the health department It is necessary to strengthen cooperation, coordinate other medical resources in the jurisdiction, give priority to arranging consultations and hospital beds for the elderly in nursing homes, and achieve “early referral”.

The domestic epidemic is still in different epidemic stages

Still need to do a good job in personal protection and wear masks

According to some media reports, in some areas where the temperature rises warmer, some people do not wear masks in public. Is it necessary to continue to wear masks after the implementation of “Class B and B Pipes”? In response to this problem, Chang Zhaorui responded that the current domestic epidemic of new crown virus infection is still in different stages of epidemics, and it is still necessary to continue to emphasize personal protection and wear masks in a scientific and standardized manner, especially in the following situations: First, when entering hospitals and shopping malls , Supermarkets, indoor venues, airport stations and other public places with airtight environments and dense crowds, when taking public transportation such as airplanes, trains, subways, and van elevators, medical surgical masks and above masks should be worn in a standard manner throughout the process. The second is when entering places where vulnerable people gather, such as pension institutions and social welfare institutions. The third is when there are symptoms related to new crown infection such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, and sore throat. The fourth is when in close contact with or caring for people infected with the new crown and those with symptoms related to the new crown infection. The fifth is medical workers, transportation, shopping malls, supermarkets, catering tourism, express delivery, cleaning and other public services and staff in confined places.

to respond

In the near future, some new drugs for the treatment of new crowns may be declared for marketing

At the press conference, some media asked whether Pfizer’s production of Paxlovid, which failed to enter the medical insurance catalog through medical insurance negotiations, would affect the protection of new crown drugs. In response to this matter, Huang Xinyu, deputy director of the Medical Service Management Department of the National Medical Insurance Bureau, said that the National Medical Insurance Bureau has always attached great importance to the protection of new crown drugs. In 2020, at the beginning of the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the medical insurance policy of “two guarantees” has been formulated in time, and the new crown treatment drugs outside the medical insurance catalog in the diagnosis and treatment plan are temporarily included in the scope of medical insurance payment. With the update of the diagnosis and treatment plan, the national medical insurance The bureau also followed up in time and adjusted the scope of medical insurance payment. In the annual adjustment of the medical insurance drug catalog, new crown treatment drugs have always been the focus of high attention.

Huang Xinyu said that in the 2022 medical insurance catalog negotiations, three new crown treatment drugs were included in the negotiation scope, including Paxlovid, as well as Azvudine Tablets and Qingfei Paidu Granules. Negotiations for granules were successful, but Paxlovid was unsuccessful due to excessive quotations from the company.

He said that you don’t need to worry too much. Last week, the National Medical Insurance Bureau just formulated a notice on optimizing the medical insurance policy for treatment costs after the new crown “Class B and B tubes”, which clearly continued the medical insurance temporary payment policy for drugs outside the catalog in the diagnosis and treatment plan. Advance payment until March 31 of this year. During this period, the patient’s medication will not be affected.

In addition, in the medical insurance catalogue, there are more than 600 symptomatic medicines for the treatment of colds, fevers, coughs, etc., and the clinical choices of medicines for insured persons are relatively rich. The National Medical Insurance Administration is also paying close attention to the research and development progress of new crown treatment drugs. It is understood that some new crown treatment drugs may be applied for marketing in the near future.

“We believe that with the increase in the number of new drugs on the market, patients’ clinical drug selection and guarantee capabilities and levels will be further improved. The National Medical Insurance Bureau will further strengthen the monitoring and management of new crown drug prices, and do its best to ensure the cost of new crown treatment. Work, Efforts should be made to reduce the financial burden of insured personnel.”