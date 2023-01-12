“The fourth dose is not only 90% effective in preventing mortality but also in limiting the spread of the virus”, recalled the president Aifa speaking to SkyTg24. As for the shortage of medicines: “The shortage is an objective fact, but Italy is one step ahead of the others. There is no real alarm, also because there is coverage provided by equivalent medicines. Communication between doctors and pharmacists needs to be improved “.

“There has been a significant drop in the resumption of vaccinations. Among people over the age of 60, 60-70% did not make the second booster, the so-called fourth dose”.

This was stated by the president of the Italian drug agency (Aifa) George Paluhost of Sky TG24.

“It is good to have the second vaccination booster – recalls Palù – as shown by a study on prisoners published in Nature Genetics: the fourth dose is not only 90% effective in preventing mortality but also in limiting the spread of the virus”. As for therapies, “we have very effective antivirals such as remdesivir, which is given in infusion; while molnupiravir is slightly less effective but China is buying it because it is easily taken” in pills. And then, he continues, “there is paxlovid, which unfortunately interferes with some drugs and general practitioners who can prescribe it are a bit hesitant, but Aifa has taken action by publishing a table on the site with indications of possible drug-drug interactions”.

As for the shortage of medicines, the president of Aifa explains: “The shortage is an objective fact, but Italy is one step ahead of the others. There is no real alarm, also because there is coverage provided by equivalent medicines. However, improvements need to be made communication between doctors and pharmacists”.

Palù then reported that Aifa maintains a constantly updated page of currently deficient drugs, which can be regularly visited by doctors, professionals and pharmacists. A list that today includes 3,197 drugs. “In reality – explains Palu’ – most of them are drugs that are no longer produced or are no longer on the market, but for almost all there is an equivalent or a therapeutic alternative. Of the total, 300 are somewhat missing because they are imported medicines – said Palù – but only 30 of these are truly essential because they do not find a counterpart produced by an Italian industry”. Drugs used in operating rooms, but also anti-inflammatories, cortisones, muscle relaxants and antibiotics of which, clarifies the president Aifa, “we always have valid alternatives”.

Despite this, Palù specified, “Minister Schillaci did very well to order the checks. People go to the pharmacy and don’t find the medicines they were used to, the doctor still prescribes the old medicines, there has been a request from so-called stakeholders, the minister was concerned. And I believe that what will come out of it will be more information”.

“So I want to say that perhaps this is not perfect communication. An important dialogue is needed between doctors, pharmacists and trade associations, and above all doctors who are knowledgeable and trained to access this information which is constantly available” Palù concluded.

January 12, 2023

