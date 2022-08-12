According to analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs, the US economy is in deceleration but not in recession.

“Policymakers should interpret individual macroeconomic data coming out with some caution, but the current picture indicates that the US economy is undergoing a healthy deceleration, not a recession.”

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs adds that most of the indicators the National Bureau of Economic Research uses to determine if the economy is in a recession suggest that economic activity is booming.

In a new report on the topic, investment bank analysts say Fed officials signaled a desire to slow the pace of tightening at the July meeting, in part to reduce the risk of inadvertently restricting business too much. and push the economy into a recession.