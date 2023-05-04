Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-05-04 15:56:05 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

US stocks got off to a rough start in May. The banking crisis, which had already shown signs of subsiding, reignited with the collapse of the First Republic Bank. After the bank was acquired by JPMorgan Chase on Monday, bank stocks plummeted for two consecutive days, sending a clear negative signal to the market. The latest warning from Goldman Sachs, Goldman Sachs data shows that the sell-off is spreading, the situation in the banking industry may be further deteriorated.

Goldman Sachs warns: U.S. bank stock decline could be worse