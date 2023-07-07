Home » Goodbye mosquitoes: here is the repellent but edible pizza
Business

Goodbye mosquitoes: here is the repellent but edible pizza

by admin
Goodbye mosquitoes: here is the repellent but edible pizza

Goodbye mosquitoes, the repellent but edible pizza arrives from Canada: “Buzz-Off Pizza”

Goodbye to sprays, coils or citronella candles, now a pizza is enough to eat outdoors and drive away mosquitoes. Well yes, you read that right. Comes from Canada the “Buzz-Off Pizza“, the repellent pizza (ma edible) which keeps the summer insects at bay thanks to the ingredients with which it is seasoned. “Everyone deserves pizza… except the mosquitoes”: this is the slogan with which the Canadian chain based in Toronto, Pizzapizza Ltd, has launched its innovative “Buzz-Off Pizza”. The name, translated into Italian, means “anti-mosquito pizza”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Stellantis tries to overtake, here's what can happen in Piazza Affari if the stock grabs analyst targets

You may also like

In Italy 673 cars for every thousand inhabitants....

Parties – Woidke and Schwesig criticize the actions...

Molinari: “Covid Commission to start in six months....

Real estate: In these districts, home ownership is...

Berlusconi’s will: this is how much inheritance taxes...

NATO countries agree on new target for defense...

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $590 Million: How to...

Poland: possible rate cut in September

Titan operator OceanGate is discontinuing dive trips

Between news and farewells, the melonian Rai season...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy