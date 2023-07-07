Goodbye mosquitoes: here is the repellent but edible pizza

Goodbye mosquitoes, the repellent but edible pizza arrives from Canada: “Buzz-Off Pizza”

Goodbye to sprays, coils or citronella candles, now a pizza is enough to eat outdoors and drive away mosquitoes. Well yes, you read that right. Comes from Canada the “Buzz-Off Pizza“, the repellent pizza (ma edible) which keeps the summer insects at bay thanks to the ingredients with which it is seasoned. “Everyone deserves pizza… except the mosquitoes”: this is the slogan with which the Canadian chain based in Toronto, Pizzapizza Ltd, has launched its innovative “Buzz-Off Pizza”. The name, translated into Italian, means “anti-mosquito pizza”.

