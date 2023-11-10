Terror financing via Switzerland – Fedpol gives banks tips on Hamas – News

Contents

The federal government is stepping up its fight against organizations that collect for Hamas. That’s not enough, criticizes an expert.

Numerous Swiss banks and asset managers have received mail from the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol). There are clues related to Hamas, summarized on three pages.

In it, Fedpol writes that terrorist financing is “often carried out under the guise of fundraising for humanitarian aid.”

Legend: The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) sends an information sheet to Swiss banks and asset managers. Keystone/Archive/URS FLUEELER

Switzerland has an interest in not becoming a hub for such payments. According to Fedpol, it is always in contact with financial intermediaries. The fact that she spreads a letter so widely is new. The Tamedia newspapers first reported on it.

Be careful with account details on social media

In the letter, Fedpol lists tips for bankers on how to recognize suspicious payments. Skepticism is therefore appropriate if an account was opened “immediately after carrying out extensive financial activities for humanitarian purposes”. When crypto addresses, bank accounts or digital payments are published on social media platforms. Or when money flows to organizations whose names indicate a connection to terrorism – “such as the name of a famous martyr or a word like ‘jihad’.”

None of this should be new to money laundering experts employed by banks. The Fedpol letter should be understood more as an awareness campaign. The Bankers Association considers it to be a “suitable tool that supports banks in better identifying suspicious transactions,” as it wrote when asked by SRF.

Keller-Messahli: There is already a money laundering law

The Islamism expert Saïda Keller-Messahli expresses criticism. She has written a book about Switzerland as an Islamist hub. “There is already a money laundering law. The banks are informed and see very precisely what money flows are taking place,” she says.

Switzerland must look elsewhere: lawyers and trustees are not subject to the Money Laundering Act and therefore not subject to any reporting obligation. Islamist networks would exploit this.

Switzerland should not pretend that the terrain of associations and foundations is sacred.

Swiss politicians should not “act as if the terrain of associations, clubs and foundations was sacred. You have to look carefully there: Where does the money come from, what is it intended for and what effect does it have?”

Keller-Messahli continues: It is important to take a much closer look when such associations receive large sums of money “from countries that don’t believe in human rights at all.” By this she means, for example, Qatar and Kuwait.

Clubs are allowed to openly support Hamas

In fact, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating suspected Hamas financing from Switzerland. The investigation began before the terrorist attack on October 7th.

In Switzerland, unlike in many Western countries, Hamas is not banned. This allows clubs to openly support Hamas. The Federal Council is currently considering a ban.

