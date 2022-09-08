Home Business Google CEO interviewed suspected of wearing the upcoming Pixel Watch – Google Google
Google CEO interviewed suspected of wearing the upcoming Pixel Watch – Google Google

Google CEO interviewed suspected of wearing the upcoming Pixel Watch – Google Google

At the Code 2022 conference on Tuesday,Google’s current CEO, Sundar Pichai, was interviewed by host Kara Swisher. In addition to the interview, another concern is that Pichai may be wearing the rumored Pixel Watch.

In this interview, Pichai mainly talked about more macro business modules, and did not involve any specific equipment. However, Bloomberg’s Apple reporter Mark Gurman was the first to spot Pichai wearing a smartwatch on his wrist, presumably the Pixel Watch, which will be launched at a hardware event in October.

Based on photos of the event we took, it looks like Pichai might be wearing a Pixel watch, which looks pretty close compared to the photos of the round-dial, green-strap watch on Google’s teaser site.

