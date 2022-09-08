U.S. media revealed that the FBI found foreign nuclear capability documents in Mar-a-Lago, guessing that it points to Russia and Israel

[Global Times correspondent in the United States Li Zhiwei, Global Times correspondent Zhen Xiang]US media broke the news on the 6th that after the FBI agents searched the former US President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in August, they found a copy of the A document describing a country’s nuclear capabilities. The report said that this intensified concerns in American public opinion about the classified documents hidden in Mar-a-Lago, some of the top-secret operations in the documents even many senior national security officials knew nothing about.

The “Washington Post” reported on the 6th, citing people familiar with the matter, that the FBI has discovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago this year, of which more than 100 documents were found in a search carried out on August 8. It was in this last batch of classified government documents that a document outlining a foreign government’s military defenses, including the country’s nuclear capabilities, was found, people familiar with the matter said. However, the people familiar with the matter did not say which country the foreign government involved in the document was referring to.

A spokesman for Trump had no immediate comment on the news, and spokesmen for the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI also declined to comment. The “Washington Post” broke the news on August 11 that when FBI personnel raided Trump’s residence, they were looking for top-secret documents related to nuclear weapons. Trump at the time denied taking any nuclear-related documents, calling the Washington Post’s report a “hoax.”

A U.S. judge on September 2 ordered the release of a list of items seized from the FBI’s search of Trump’s residence. The list shows that among the 33 boxes of items that the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago, there were more than 11,000 documents or photos, of which 54 were “secret documents”, 31 were “confidential documents”, and 18 were “highest-level” documents. Top Secret Documents”. The “Washington Post” said that some documents seized by the FBI detailed some top-secret operations carried out by the U.S. government, and only the president of the United States, some members of his cabinet, etc., can authorize other government officials to know the relevant details. Documentation on such highly classified operations requires special clearance on a “need to know” basis, not just top secret clearance. The documents are usually placed in a secure, segregated storage information facility and are closely watched by a designated officer, “however, the documents are being held at Mar-a-Lago and their security becomes uncertain.”

In addition to concerns about the security of classified documents, American public opinion also speculates on the countries involved in the “nuclear capabilities” in the above-mentioned documents. Some netizens said on Twitter: “I bet it must be Russia.” Another netizen said: “We don’t know which country is specifically involved in the document, but the information about Israel’s nuclear capabilities will definitely have an impact on Trump’s efforts in the Middle East. Partners are valuable.” The US Vox News quoted a historian of nuclear weapons as saying: “Israel does not admit to having nuclear weapons, and the United States does not admit to knowing it, so the United States can still sell weapons to Israel, even though we do not Weapons should be sold to nuclear-armed states that have not acceded to the NPT.” Wellerstein said that if the classified documents in Mar-a-Lago finally confirm that the United States understands Israel’s “nuclear possession”, both countries involved will into a predicament. The US Political News Network put forward a noteworthy detail: Trump has previously claimed that the relevant content of the documents kept by Mar-a-Lago has been declassified by him. If this is the case, this means that a nuclear-armed country is highly sensitive to nuclear weapons defense. Information is also being decrypted.

The bipartisan battle over the storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is getting more complicated. According to the “Washington Post”, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is evaluating the risks posed by the random storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said some top-secret documents “may be concealed” to thwart an FBI investigation into Trump’s possible mishandling of classified information. Trump, however, has recently won a legal battle. Earlier this week, a U.S. court granted Trump’s request to hire an independent third-party to review documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago.