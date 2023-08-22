Gorilla mother Getir facing “massive” wave of layoffs

0
A messenger from the Getir delivery service rides his e-bike through the Berlin district of Steglitz. dpa
According to information from the start-up scene and Business Insider, the Turkish express delivery service Getir is facing a massive wave of layoffs. An internal all-hands meeting has been called for tomorrow, Tuesday at 11 a.m., in which the layoffs are to be announced internally.
