Gorilla mother Getir facing “massive” wave of layoffs

A messenger from the Getir delivery service rides his e-bike through the Berlin district of Steglitz. dpa

According to information from the start-up scene and Business Insider, the Turkish express delivery service Getir is facing a massive wave of layoffs. An internal all-hands meeting has been called for tomorrow, Tuesday at 11 a.m., in which the layoffs are to be announced internally.

