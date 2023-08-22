Approval of new cancer drugs possible from 2026

Wants to fight tumors earlier and more effectively: Ugur Sahin, CEO of Biontech Photo: dpa

Corona is under control, now Biontech founder Ugur Sahin is primarily dedicated to the development of new cancer therapies. In an interview, he explains when they will be available and could replace classic chemotherapy.

Mr. Sahin, the next “cold season” is approaching. Corona is now just one of many respiratory infections. Most of them have already been vaccinated several times or have been infected. Who else needs your vaccine now?

It is the task of the Standing Vaccination Commission to formulate recommendations for this. It is also important to discuss this with your doctor. Last year, the recommendation for vaccination was mainly for older people and people with previous illnesses.

The number of corona infections currently seems to be increasing again. Do vaccinations still protect?

