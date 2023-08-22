Public transport, better efficiency with 5G connectivity

Massimiliano Ballarin, Regional Sales Manager of Cradlepoint Italia is convinced that with 5G connectivity there will be a better efficiency of public transport. Here because.

Connectivity in public transport is fundamental. Thanks to it, it is possible to improve the efficiency of the service, reduce waiting times for passengers. Then improve safety and reduce overall fleet CO2 emissions by monitoring and managing telemetry data. For this reason, all over the world, the transport industry is exploring every possibility offered by the latest connectivity technologies.

The public transport sector

The 5G connectivity standard and new generation Wireless WANs open up new ways to improve transport systems. This is thanks to stable network connectivity and enhanced applications. Because data can be transmitted in real time and flow into centralized data centers. Advanced GPS tracking systems for vehicles, surveillance cameras, digital signage, Wi-Fi for passengers and video surveillance. Here are just a few examples of how this technology is starting to improve user service and increase the operational efficiency of public transport.

Efficiency and infrastructure challenges

However, there are still significant infrastructure challenges that both authorities and various public transport services need to address. So you can fully exploit the potential of these technologies. Unstable connection of on-board devices and bandwidth requirements are most relevant, as on-board devices (sensors, cameras, POS systems, stop information displays) need to have stable and uninterrupted connectivity with data center to be able to synchronize effectively.

The public transport of the future

The technology for reliable transmission of real-time data from moving vehicles already exists today. New technology standards ensure superior performance, security, connectivity and usability in a compact design. With more and more enterprises gaining access to 5G mobile networks, having the right management and control tools to simplify network design, deployment, management and troubleshooting is essential to remain competitive in the mobile industry. transport.

5G cellular intelligence

In addition, the integration of 5G cellular intelligence into wireless WAN management and control platforms provides network administrators with the information they need to monitor data usage. Or to configure and update tens of thousands of devices in a much simpler way. By offering a high quality and consistent experience to their users.

5G connectivity for public transport

Last but not least, this technology will help transport companies to project into the future. Allowing them not only to track the location of buses, trains, cars or ferries even in traditionally difficult areas such as tunnels. But also to avoid having to send IT personnel to individual transport units for configuration and troubleshooting. At the same time it will allow you to obtain detailed information on the performance and usage data of each vehicle. Easily integrate them with your fleet management back-office systems via API/SDK.

Opportunities for the Italian market and synergies between the public and private sectors

In Italy, the sector of connected vehicles and smart mobility continues to grow. According to the Connected Car & Mobility Observatory of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic, in 2022 the market in Italy reached a value of 2.5 billion euros, +16% compared to 2021.

Connected cars

The spread of connected cars is also on the rise in our country. At the end of 2022, 19.7 million were circulating in Italy, representing half of the vehicle fleet (50%), one for every three inhabitants. Globally, the first smart road trials are spreading, with 190 projects launched since 2015. Of these, 63 were completed in 2022 (+43% compared to 2021). Overall in our country there are 15 initiatives launched in the period 2021-2022.

Public transport, better efficiency with 5G connectivity

In this scenario, collaboration between the public and private sectors plays an increasingly important role crucial. Institutions have a key role in setting policies, regulating and coordinating the infrastructure needed to support smart mobility. By developing smart urban plans and incentivising the adoption of new technologies through tax breaks and regulations conducive to sustainability.

On the other hand, private enterprises bring innovation, industry experience and investment capacity. Partnerships between the public and private sectors make it possible to combine the resources and expertise of both sectors. Accelerating the adoption of smart mobility solutions and maximizing the benefits for the community.

