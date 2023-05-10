Google I/O 2023 Returns to the Tablet Market Pixel Tablet Mobile Home Dual Use from $3,900-ePrice.HK

The Pixel Tablet, announced as early as May last year, is the latest work of Google’s return to the Android tablet market. This time, in addition to being advertised as mobile, the Pixel Tablet can also be transformed into a smart home hub. Google even provides an exclusive 15W charging and speaker base at random. , convenient for users to use at home.

10.95-inch screen

The Pixel Tablet is equipped with a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and a brightness of 500nits. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 tempered glass and supports a USI 2.0 stylus. The power button has built-in fingerprint recognition, and there is a volume button next to it. Pixel Tablet has four built-in speakers on both sides of the fuselage; and there are three microphones that can be used for meetings and Google Assistant.

Two 8MP lenses

There is an 8MP camera on the front of the Pixel Tablet, especially for video calls, providing functions such as portrait mode and Google Meet tracking subjects, and another 8MP camera on the back of the machine, both of which can record 1080p video at 30fps, but the Pixel Tablet does not support face unlock. The weight of the body is 493g, and the back with nano-ceramic coating provides a texture similar to frosted.

Multifunctional charging base

The POGO interface and the charging and speaker base of Pixel Tablet adopt a magnetic suction structure, and the tablet can be charged and connected when placed on it, and the video or music being played will be automatically played through the 43.5mm speaker on the base, and the system will also An animation is shown for the user to confirm, and Google claims the base has four times more bass than the Pixel Tablet itself. After placing the Pixel Tablet on the charging base, users can also use it as a home smart screen, projecting the screen and content of computers, mobile phones, etc. to the Pixel Tablet.

Large battery with 12 hours of battery life

In addition to the original 15W charging base mentioned above, it can also be charged using the USB-C interface, but Google does not provide a charger, and users need to bring their own or purchase additionally. The Pixel Tablet has a built-in 27Wh battery, and the official claims that a single charge can stream videos for up to 12 hours.

Ad hoc smart home mode

With the Pixel Tablet pre-loaded with Android 13, the system is specially tuned for large screens and can be used as a smart display. When the user puts the Pixel Tablet on the charging base, the Hub Mode mode will automatically operate, displaying information such as the clock, Google Photos and the weather. The system also has an exclusive Home Panel smart home interface, just click the button in the lower left corner of the screen to control and preview smart home appliances.

Advanced Specifications Configuration

In terms of specifications, Pixel Tablet uses Google Tensor G2 processor, with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, supports WI-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and UWB connection, Google promises to provide up to 5 years of Android security updates for the tablet . The tablet will come in three body colors: white, green and pink, but the latter is limited to the US market.

Asia only available in Japan

The Pixel Tablet is now available for pre-order in 11 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia, and will be officially available on June 20. The 128GB and 256GB versions are priced at US$499 and US$599 (approximately HK$3,907 and HK$4,690) respectively. Google also sells rubber protective cases with metal brackets for US$79 (approximately HK$619). Google also announced that Speck will also launch a series of Officially certified Pixel Tablet accessory.

Source: 9to5google