The interest group Pharmabau 3000 eV, VIP3000 for short, has been specifically promoting technologies in pharmaceutical construction for more than two decades. The focus is on pharmaceutical process engineering, building services and production buildings that meet the high demands of the industry. At this year’s general meeting at the beginning of March, in addition to the professional exchange, board elections were also on the agenda. Rino Woyczyk, partner at Drees & Sommer SE, and Winfried F. Bolz, managing director of FRL specialist planning for clean rooms and laboratory systems, were no longer up for election after years of activity in the association. The successors are Stefan Göstl, Head of Chemicals & Life Sciences at the construction and real estate consultants Drees & Sommer, and Katrin Mützel, Head of Marketing & Organization at Friedrich Sailer GmbH, an outfitter for clean rooms and pharmaceuticals.

Stefan Göstl takes over the office of first deputy chairman, which Rino Woyczyk previously held. Katrin Mützel succeeds Winfried E. Bolz as the new treasurer. For the chairman Ralf Gengenbach, the new election is also the beginning of a reorientation of the association: “The newly elected VIP3000 board will shape the work of the association in the next three years. Our vision is to further develop clean room technical system solutions, to optimize building constructions and to use resources more economically and more sustainable. We offer our members a unique know-how pool for this purpose,” says Ralf Gengenbach.

Leading companies and research institutes in the pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetics industries, their suppliers, planners and universities are involved in the association. A practical exchange of experience takes place regularly at trade fairs and in working groups. Here, members and interested parties discuss the latest findings and applications in their specialist area as well as industry and country specifics.

“The industry is in the midst of major changes,” explains Stefan Göstl. “The stabilization of supply chains, rising production costs in the DACH region and the need for skilled workers in times of transformational challenges are issues that concern the industry and have an impact on their construction projects. We want to work together on these points and initiate solutions. New working groups are being set up for this purpose who are dedicated to these topics. The regular association events with their training, discussion and networking character will of course be continued and continue to enrich the cooperation for the industry.”

