Elon Musk is now an open critic of the ChatGPT inventor OpenAI.
Carina Johansen/Getty Images

Elon Musk was a co-founder and board member of OpenAI, developer of the chatbot Chat GTP.

According to a report by news website Semafor, Musk attempted to adopt OpenAI in 2018.

He left the company after CEO Sam Altman and other founders rejected the idea. Musk justified his exit publicly with a conflict of interest.

When Elon Musk left the OpenAI board in 2018, he stated that he wanted to avoid a possible conflict of interest with Tesla. A Report from news website Semafor but now suggests that Musk’s exit may have been due to a failed takeover attempt.

Semafor relies on people familiar with the matter. Musk spoke to his co-founder Sam Altman about the future of Open AI in early 2018. He is said to have felt that the company was lagging behind Google.

That’s why he offered to take over the management of OpenAI himself, according to the report. When Altman and other co-founders refused, Musk resigned from the board and withdrew a planned large donation.

Elon Musk is now a critic of OpenAI

According to the report, after Musk’s resignation, OpenAI announced that he would continue to support the organization financially. According to insiders, however, he did not do that. According to Semafor, OpenAI has declined to comment that Musk did not respond to a request.

OpenAI became known to a large public when it released the chatbot Chat GTP in November last year. Since leaving the company, Musk has become a critic of OpenAI.

For example, last month he tweeted: “OpenAI was founded as an open-source (that’s why I called it ‘Open’ AI), not-for-profit company to counterbalance Google, but now it’s become a closed-source company with maximum profit margin, which is effectively controlled by Microsoft.” That is not at all what he intended.

